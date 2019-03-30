×
WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about getting a lavish WrestleMania entrance like Charlotte

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
133   //    30 Mar 2019, 08:08 IST

Charlotte's entrance at WrestleMania 34
Charlotte's entrance at WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently talked to CBS New York on her upcoming match at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch stated that she hasn't heard anything yet on getting an elaborate WrestleMania entrance, but her focus is on coming out on top in the end and holding the title in front of 80,000 fans.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey are set to lock horns in the first ever women's main event in WrestleMania's 35-year history. The triple threat match will be contested for the Raw Women's Title that Ronda currently holds.

WWE has officially stated that Ronda Rousey will get an over the top musical entrance with Joan Jett performing "Bad Reputation" as Rousey comes down to the ring.

Charlotte Flair has had a history of getting elaborate entrances at WrestleMania, with The Queen being carried on a throne last year.



The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch shared her views on getting an entrance like Charlotte at WrestleMania.

Yeah, and I mean last year Charlotte was carried in on a throne. I’m sure somebody will just stand in the corner with a party popper. It is me after all. I haven’t heard anything. So, we’ll see. To be honest, my sole thought process is on how this ends, and that’s with me standing in the ring with 80,000 people cheering for me, holding the RAW women’s championship.

What's next?

With Becky Lynch sporting "The Man" character, a lavish entrance like Charlotte doesn't seem a good choice for The Irish Lasskicker. Instead, let Becky come out on her own, without any fancy props or fireworks. WWE should save the fireworks and the confetti for her eventual win that closes the show.

What are your thoughts on Becky getting a fancy entrance? Would you like to see it at WrestleMania 35?

