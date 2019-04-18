WWE News: Becky Lynch targets Lacey Evans' family, makes feud incredibly personal

Lacey Evans (left) and Becky Lynch (right) are presently engaged in a heated rivalry on WWE RAW

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has taken to social media, so as to speak out against her on-screen rivals on the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Lynch criticized her real-life good friend and on-screen rival Bayley, after the latter recently indicated that she's aiming to win "The Man's" WWE SmackDown Women's Title.

Additionally, Lynch then went one step further, and made things quite personal with her RAW rival Lacey Evans, by targeting the latter's family.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's edition of RAW, Lacey Evans defeated Natalya in a singles matchup in order to become the new number-1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship which is currently held by Becky Lynch.

On the other hand, Bayley, who was revealed as one of the notable RAW Superstars to have been drafted to the SmackDown brand this year; faced off with Lynch on this week's episode of SmackDown Live and expressed her desire to become the blue brand's Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

In light of her being drafted from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown Live, Bayley put forth a tweet, explaining that she doesn't just show up just for the sake of it, but rather to evolve.

"The Huggable One" added that she expects the whole roster to push her to her limits, and will do the same to them -- noting that although Becky Lynch is the champion as of now, she's here to change that.

In response to which, Lynch tweeted, stating --

"I'm glad at least one of you had the spine to come looking for me, but don't get it twisted now. Everyone who comes looking for The Man ends up changing who *they* are. I'll pull the best out of you too."

Not one to be left behind, Lacey Evans, sent out an Instagram post in response to another one of Lynch's tweets. Evans' post read --

"And my actions are being talked about by the "history makers" themselves.... Good thing you're practicing bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for"

In response to the aforementioned Instagram post, Lynch alluded that Lacey Evans might be an illegitimate child of Charlotte Flair's father WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair -- owing to certain similarities in the appearances of Lacey and Charlotte respectively. Lynch stated --

"Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was Naitching around there before you were born, you plank."

I’m glad at least one of you had the spine to come looking for me, but don’t get it twisted now. Everyone who comes looking for The Man ends up changing who *they* are. I’ll pull the best out of you too. https://t.co/97cIOHqNaL — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was Naitching around there before you were born, you plank. https://t.co/LPsrECdTdr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch is set to continue her feud with Lacey Evans, with the RAW Women's Championship at stake, in the days to come.

On the other hand, the next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title, which is also held by Lynch, is yet to be revealed.

