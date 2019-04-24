WWE News: Becky Lynch to defend both Women's Championships at Money in the Bank

Will Becky remain "Becky Two Belts" when Money in the Bank ends?

The Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will pull double duty at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when she defends her titles against both a Raw and SmackDown Superstar.

Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans and will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

The decision was confirmed by Lynch following the number one contender's match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair and Becky had their scheduled "faceoff" and the two of them talked about their feud continuing despite both opponents being tired of each other.

The champion mentioned that she wanted to face different superstars while defending her title, but was constantly having to face Flair despite continually beating her.

Flair mentioned that Lynch pinned Rousey at WrestleMania to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and that she was owed a rematch because of it, which lead to Bayley coming to the ring and demanding a match against Lynch for the title.

Bayley and Flair would argue over who deserved a title shot, leading Bayley to suggest that the two of them compete for a future title shot against Lynch.

The match was mostly a back and forth effort with Flair and Bayley trading their signature moves and pin attempts, but the match ended when Flair delivered the Spear to earn her rematch against the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Shortly after the match, Lynch confirmed that she would defend both titles at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Lynch's match against Evans will be her first match since her debut in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. On the blue brand, it will be Lynch and Flair's first singles match since the Fastlane pay-per-view and their first match since the main event of WrestleMania 35.

With both titles on the line and Lynch floating between brands, there's a possibility that Lynch could lose one of her championships, but that is pure speculation.