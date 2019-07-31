WWE News: Becky Lynch verbally attacks WWE Legend on twitter; calls him a traitor

Becky Lynch.

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has one of the best Twitter handles amongst all WWE Superstars. She may still come second in terms of entertainment value when compared to Big E, but The Man doesn't hold back in her tweets.

Her most recent target has turned out to be Fit Finlay, who posted a tweet on the occasion of him completing 45 years in the pro wrestling business. The Raw Women's Champion roasted the veteran and called him a traitor in response to his post.

In case you didn't know...

This week's Raw featured a backstage segment in which Fit Finlay was shown teaching Natalya how to break out of the Disarm-her and reverse it into the Sharpshooter. Becky Lynch interrupted Finlay's masterclass and went on to unleash an assault on both Finlay and Natalya.

Lynch kneed Finlay in the groin area before trapping the Queen of Harts in a Disarm-Her.

Fit Finlay, popularly known just as Finlay to the WWE faithful, has been wrestling for over 45 years. He was a prominent star during the Golden Generation of wrestling as he competed for various British promotions before signing with WCW in 1995.

He joined the WWE as a trainer in 2001 and went on to become an on-screen competitor for the next 10 years, winning the United States Championship on one occasion during that time. He is best remembered for his alliance with Hornswoggle.

After wrapping up his in-ring career in 2012, Finlay took up the role of being a backstage producer in the WWE and has appeared sporadically on TV to break up brawls. In recent years, Finlay has been working closely with the WWE Women's division and is a very well-respected figure behind the scenes. However, Becky Lynch has lost all respect for the 61-year-old veteran, at least from a storyline perspective.

The heart of the matter

As Finlay is also from Ireland, Becky Lynch took offence to the fact the Finlay ignored his fellow countrywoman to help Natalya counter the Disarm-her.

Finlay put up an old photo of himself on Twitter and stated it had been 45 years since he had his first pro wrestling match. Becky Lynch responded in typical fashion.

45 years ago today, this guy had his first Pro match. pic.twitter.com/COZfnyTu5C — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) July 6, 2019

Would this version of you try and sell out your fellow country person? Hope my knee was wide enough for both taws, you traitor. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 30, 2019

Finlay came up with a swift response as well...

I’ll let that one slide. Don’t go writing checks with your mouth that are gonna bounce! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) July 30, 2019

What's next?

Natalya will take on Becky Lynch at SummerSlam on August 11th for the Raw Tag Team Championship, which is expected to be a submission match.

The inclusion of Finlay into the angle adds an interesting subplot as we head towards the go-home shows next week.