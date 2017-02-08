WWE News: Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James announced for Elimination Chamber

The bitter rivalry has created a match for the upcoming pay-per-view

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James ambush Becky Lynch

What’s the story?

During the feud that Becky Lynch had with Alexa Bliss over the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship, Lynch deceived Bliss by donning the persona of “La Luchadora,” which successfully gained her momentum leading into their rematch. However, this same La Luchadora character started to come to the ring and cost Lynch matches. For weeks, this character would come to the aim of Bliss, puzzling fans of who was under the mask.

During a cage match between Lynch and Bliss, La Luchadora cost Lynch the match one last time before being unveiled as former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James. James explained on a following episode of SmackDown that she was upset that legends like her were being left out and disrespected due to the Women’s Revolution. This officially commenced the feud between James and Lynch.

In case you didn’t know...

Although Mickie James was a staple in the Women’s Division for a number of years, she departed WWE in 2010 after five years with the company. She then returned to TNA for her second stint – her first being from in 2002 as Alexis Laree – and engage in a number of feuds during her three-year stint. She returned to WWE in 2013 as a guest trainer, before making her official return at NXT TakeOver: Toronto last November, losing to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka.

The heart of the matter

Due to their bitter feud, WWE has announced that James and Lynch will compete at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mickie James is a great veteran for Becky Lynch to stay relevant. While plans are still up in the air for WrestleMania 33, and it seems as if Naomi may finally get her well-deserved opportunity to be Women’s Champion, Lynch has been a workhorse in the WWE, and deserves to be in a major storyline for the biggest event of the year as well.