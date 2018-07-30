WWE News: Becky Lynch wants to face Ronda Rousey soon

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 471 // 30 Jul 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently spoke to Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles and revealed that she would be very much open to a match with UFC legend Ronda Rousey in the future.

She stated that it would be an armbar vs armbar match but said she was confident that she would win even though Rousey has shown some great skill since making her debut.

In case you didn't know...

A former champion in UFC and the first female UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey made her official debut in the WWE in a match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon along with her tag team partner Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 34, in what was one of the best matches of the night.

She has since gone on to face Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship in an unsuccessful attempt due to Alexa Bliss cashing in her MITB contract mid-match.

She, now, has the opportunity to face Bliss at Summerslam.

The heart of the matter

Here is what the Irish Lasskicker had to say:

"I would beat her with an armbar," Lynch said confidently. "It would be armbar vs armbar. Ronda is here and man, can we just take a second to appreciate how wonderful she's doing? Man, she is an unbelievable athlete. She's an Olympian. Woman's MMA wouldn't be where it is today without her and all her success and all she's done."

(H/t credit: Wrestlinginc.com)

What's next?

While Rousey will be challenging for the RAW Women's title at Summerslam, Becky Lynch will be getting a shot at Carmella's Smackdown Women's Championship at the huge PPV event.

Also, with the first ever all-women PPV: Evolution coming up, it is quite possible that we might see a match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey on the show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.