WWE News: Becky Lynch wants to fight major authority figure; lays out challenge on Twitter

Becky Lynch wants to fight!

Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women's Champion after beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. But she's got one of her toughest title defences yet coming up as she's set to put her Raw Women's Title on the line against a returning Sasha Banks at Clash of Champions.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks confirmed for RAW In MSG

Before then though, she'll be teaming up with her long-time nemesis and former friend Charlotte Flair to take on the freshly reunited and newly heel-turned Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Four Horsewomen tag-team match at the Monday Night RAW in Madison Square Garden.

Becky Lynch wants to fight Stephanie McMahon

However Lynch doesn't seem content with these two huge clashes coming up as she's naturally patrolling social media and looking for yet another fight and it seems she's found one that she's keen on!

Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 6, 2019

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share the news that Becky Lynch is starring in two ESPN 'This is SportsCenter' commercials and 'The Man' wasn't having any of it and in a 'true to form' moment challenged Stephanie McMahon to a fight instead!

Becky Lynch's history with Stephanie McMahon

Lynch and McMahon are certainly no strangers to each other with Stephanie McMahon proving to be yet another antagonist in Lynch's road to WrestleMania, leading to Lynch attacking the Chairman's daughter.

I know I'd love to see Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch square off in an actual match to dispel the bad blood that is undoubtedly hanging over from Stephanie McMahon's efforts to keep Becky Lynch away from WrestleMania. I certainly hope this is a match we might get in the future!

