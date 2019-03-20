WWE News: Becky Lynch wrestles former champion after SmackDown went off the air

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 591 // 20 Mar 2019, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch wrestled after SmackDown and 205 Live tapings last night, taking on former best friend Charlotte Flair in the dark main event.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has had to fight her way to the top from the very beginning. Last week, Lynch revealed how WWE almost released her at one point during her NXT career right before her debut match against Summer Rae. This is what she had to say:

"A couple of weeks before this they were going to let me go. I’ve been fighting to survive this place since before day one. I’ll never be above what I had to do to stay alive."

Becky Lynch was set to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series but had to be pulled from the match after getting injured on the go-home episode of RAW. Lynch then went on to win the women's Royal Rumble to earn a shot at Rousey's title at WrestleMania.

After being removed from the match by Mr. McMahon and replaced by Charlotte, Becky had to beat Charlotte at Elimination Chamber to earn her way back into the WrestleMania title match.

The heart of the matter

After the WWE tapings last night, the dark main event saw a rematch from Elimination Chamber as Becky Lynch took on former best friend Charlotte Flair.

According to reports from the arena, the match ended with Becky Lynch winning by submission after locking in the Dis-Arm-Her to Charlotte.

Lynch then celebrated in the ring to send the fans in the arena home happy.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. They look all set to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All creating history in the process by becoming the first women to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement