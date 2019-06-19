WWE News: Behind-the-scenes reaction to Bray Wyatt performing the 'Muscle Man Dance'

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most talked-about Superstars

What's the story?

Writing in a Reddit AMA, the director of photography for the ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments on WWE Raw revealed how people reacted behind the scenes after Bray Wyatt performed the ‘Muscle Man Dance’.

In case you didn't know…

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE television in April 2019 following an eight-month absence.

However, instead of portraying his usual “Eater of Worlds” character, the former WWE champion underwent a drastic transformation and reintroduced himself as a children’s entertainer who hosted a weekly show called ‘Firefly Fun House’.

Alongside puppets Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Ramblin Rabbit, Wyatt initially promised that he is no longer a “bad man” and he has seen the error of his villainous ways.

Since then, Wyatt’s character has taken several dark turns, notably when he destroyed a cardboard cutout of himself with a chainsaw and when he donned a creepy mask and referred to himself as “The Fiend”.

Despite the chilling direction that the character has been heading, Wyatt has also been able to show a lighter side to his new persona in recent weeks, particularly during the June 3 episode of Raw when he showed off his new physique by performing the ‘Muscle Man Dance’ for the first time.

The heart of the matter

Reddit user J_walk83 answered a wide range of questions about what it was like to work with Bray Wyatt during the ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments.

Asked how people reacted to Wyatt’s ‘Muscle Man Dance’, he wrote:

"I couldn't imagine what it was like from Bray's perspective. Having to dance like that in front of everyone. During playback everyone was laughing their a**** off. We knew that it would be a favorite."

He added that the crew had to hold in their laughter during filming because they did not want Wyatt to think that they were laughing negatively at his performance.

What's next?

The latest episode of ‘Firefly Fun House’ ended with a recap of the major incidents that have occurred during the series so far, leading many people to believe that Bray Wyatt’s weekly segments have come to an end and he could return to in-ring action soon. If that is the case, then perhaps we could see him at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.