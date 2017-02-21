WWE News: The Bella Twins win Women's Image Award

The Bellas have been recognised for their Total Divas work.

by Harald Math News 21 Feb 2017, 02:00 IST

It is a good time to be a Bella

What’s the story?

This past Friday night, Nikki and Brie Bella added one more accolade to their impressive trophy cabinet in the shape of a Women’s Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series for their work on the hit WWE-produced drama Total Divas.

The show has now incredibly lasted six complete series with no end in sight, and whilst ratings may not be anywhere near the heights experienced when the show was introduced, they have still been sufficient enough for Total Bellas, a Total Divas spin-off, to be produced.

Apart from winning the award, the Bellas also presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. The twins posted a number of photos from the award show on their social media accounts with Brie showing off a well-rounded bump ahead of her first child.

In case you didn’t know...

Total Divas first graced our screens way back in 2013 and it continues to give fans an insight into the lives and relationships of WWE’s female performers. Nikki and Brie Bella are undoubtedly the stars of the show, which also features appearances from Natalya, Eva Marie, Renee Young and many more superstars.

The show has won a number of awards in the past, most notably picking up a Teen Choice Award in 2016 for Best Female Athlete (The Bellas), as well as a nomination in Best Reality Series. The Total Bellas spin-off has not been quite so successful, although the disappointing first season ratings haven’t stopped E! from green-lighting a second.

The heart of the matter

The Women’s Image Awards are the annual awards shows for the Women’s Image Network and were first held way back in 1993, and are primarily to celebrate the work of men and women worldwide in furthering the standings of women and girls.

Other winners this year were Outlander (Outstanding Drama Series), I Am Jazz (Outstanding Reality Series) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Outstanding Comedy Series).

What’s next?

With more series of Total Divas and Total Bellas to come, it becomes ever clearer why Nikki and Brie Bella are held in such high regard by the WWE management. They provide a whole other aspect to WWE’s image, and their relationships with John Cena and Daniel Bryan respectively could not make WWE higher brass happier. Expect more series and maybe even more awards in the future.

Sportskeeda’s take

Whilst it is difficult to overlook the ridiculousness of someone winning ‘Best Actress’ for a reality show, Sportskeeda would like to extend our congratulations to the Bella Twins on their success.