WWE News: Betting odds for WWE Super Show-Down and Hell In A Cell revealed

The betting odds for the upcoming WWE events, WWE Super Show-Down and WWE Hell In A Cell have been revealed by SkyBet.

WWE Hell In A Cell will take place in September this year, and will feature superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live.

In October, the WWE will host the Super Show-Down, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia.

It will be the first WWE pay per view in the country since their Global Warning tour in 2002.

According to SkyBet, Roman Reigns is favored to retain the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell.

Strowman had attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW two weeks ago, but was thwarted by the Shield.

Similarly, new RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is the odds-on favorite to retain her title, when she faces former champion, Alexa Bliss.

For the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, champion Charlotte Flair is 4/9, whilst challenger and former friend Becky Lynch is 13/8.

Interestingly, WWE Champion AJ Styles is favored to defeat Samoa Joe at both Hell In A Cell and at WWE Super Show-Down, despite rumors that Joe will be winning the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell.

According to reports, the WWE were strongly considering putting the championship on Joe at Summerslam, but opted for AJ to retain after a disqualification loss.

The Miz is also the favorite to defeat rival Daniel Bryan at Super Show-Down, in a match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

WWE Hell In A Cell will take place September 16 this year, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Two Cell matches have been announced so far, the Universal championship match and Randy Orton Vs Jeff Hardy.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

