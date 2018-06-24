Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford get married

The newest NXT couple left their wedding dancing!

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News 24 Jun 2018, 12:27 IST

Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford

What's the story?

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford tied the knot when the two of them got married on the 23rd of June. The two NXT superstars announced their engagement around a year back on the 9th of June in 2017. 

You can see the photos posted by Ember Moon of the couple here:

In case you didn't know...

Belair signed a deal with WWE in April of 2016, after being approached by Mark Henry, who got her a tryout. She had a good showing in the Mae Young Classic, and her innovative offence where she uses her hair as a whip caught the attention and imagination of the NXT audience. She defeated Sage Beckett in the first round of the tournament but the eventual winner, Kairi Sane, eliminated her in the second round. In her most recent showing on NXT, she defeated Dakota Kai and turned heel.

Montez Ford formed the Street Profits after he teamed up with Angelo Dawkins. The two had a successful feud with Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, but since then have been unable to pick up any crucial victories.

The heart of the matter

On the 22nd of June, Belair posted a couple of photos of Montez Ford with herself, saying that she could not wait to get married to him. WWE confirmed the news on their site as well, congratulating the newlyweds. The two were engaged for a few days more than a year before tying the knot.

Belair and Ford went down the aisle dancing after their marriage, much to the delight of everyone present. 

What's next?

The two will likely spend some time away on a honeymoon to celebrate their marriage. Having recently turned heel, it is likely that Bianca Belair may be lined up for a big push in NXT.

You can see a clip from the match between Dakota Kai and Bianca Belair before Belair turned heel here:

Sportskeeda congratulates the newlywed couple and wishes them all the best for their future.

You can leave your wishes and thoughts about the couple in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Bianca BelAir Montez Ford
