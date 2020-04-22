Bianca Belair

The latest addition to Monday Night RAW's roster, Bianca Belair, is one of the most talented athletes in WWE right now. Surprisingly, Belair had no wrestling background and burst into the scene in 2016, following a successful career in Crossfit.

The EST of WWE in a recent interview with WWE UK revealed that it was Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who discovered her and suggested her to try professional wrestling. At that time, Belair was also planning to earn herself a Performace Center tryout and as we all know, she ended up being a part of WWE.

Bianca Belair in WWE

While disclosing how she came in contact with the former World Champion, Belair stated,

"At a lot of Crossfit competitions I was getting on the microphone and, without really knowing it, cutting promos at the time and Mark Henry came across a video of me at a Crossfit event on the internet and he contacted me and asked me had I ever thought of being in the WWE. At first, I actually thought that it was fake and I didn't think that it was him until my nephew contacted me and he was like, Mark Henry is commenting on your photos!"

"Then he messaged me and he kind of set everything up and it was really kinda ironic 'cause I was actually looking to enter my information on the website for tryout, so kinda everything just lined up."

Although the association with Mark Henry had helped Belair to get into the WWE Performance Center, the Hall of Famer made it clear to her that she would have to earn her spot in the roster.

"He got me in the door but he made it very clear from the very beginning that 'this is all going to be on you'… It gave me a lot of confidence and it really pushed me and ever since then, you know, I feel like he has always been someone I can go to for advice"

During the interview, she also mentioned how Henry guided her in shaping up her persona. According to Belair, the former World Champion had asked her,

Who do you want to be? When people see you, who do you want to be?

When people see you, you don't wanna have to open your mouth...when people look at you they already know what you are about, what you do and who you are.

The World Strongest Man wanted the fans to resonate with her character and it is evident that she followed his guidelines to build up the very popular and sucessfu'EST of NXT/WWE' gimmick.

