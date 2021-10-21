Bianca Belair named number one in PWI Women's 150

Bianca Belair has officially been named the number one ranked wrestler in this year's PWI Women's 150. Pro-Wrestling Illustrated recently revealed their Top 5, with the EST right at the top.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has a big match ahead of her, as she attempts to win back her title at WWE Crown Jewel when she faces off against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match.

The EST of WWE took the top spot in PWI's rankings, beating out the likes of Stardom's Utami Hayashishita, IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo, as well as AEW's Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

This is clearly a huge achievement for Bianca Belair, who had one of the best years in her pro-wrestling career, not only main-eventing WrestleMania 37, but also having a very successful reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Belair's future is bright and she should be able to reach even greater heights with WWE.

WWE veteran has concerns about Bianca Belair's braid

A key feature of Bianca Belair's wrestling style and character is her long braid. There have been numerous occasions where the EST has either used her hair as a weapon or had it used against her.

Belair's hair is used as a make-shift whip and it is certainly one of the more unique moves in her move-set, and receives a huge reaction every time it is used.

That being said, WWE veteran Vince Russo took issue with the move, claiming that Belair's braid could be more of a hazard than a source of entertainment. Russo shared his thoughts on Legion of RAW while discussing Bianca Belair's recent match against Charlotte Flair.

"Bro, when we get to Charlotte and Bianca Belair. First of all, I want to say this, these girls killed each other out there. I'll never take that away. These girls worked hard but I'm looking at exactly what I was saying last week. Bianca Belair climbs to the top rope, and all Charlotte has to do is grab that braid and yank her, she could kill her like she could break her neck. That's all she would have to do while she's up there. I'm watching this throughout the entire match like I'm watching this braid get in the way and as I said, all Charlotte has to do is step on it with one foot and all. I don't get the whole thing. These girls worked extremely hard, they put it all out there, but I'm telling you bro, all I was saying to myself is that somebody's going to get hurt," Vince Russo said.

