WWE News: Bianca Belair reveals which WWE Superstar got her a tryout opportunity

Belair signed with the WWE in 2016.

Belair will compete against thirty-two other women in the Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

Mae Young Classic participant Bianca Belair recently participated in an interview with ESPN where she stated that Mark Henry helped her get a WWE tryout.

In case you didn't know...

Belair, a former track and field competitor at the University of Tennessee, signed a developmental contract with the WWE in April of 2016. On June 25, Belair she made her first appearance during an in-ring segment at an NXT live event. On September 29, Belair made her in-ring debut against Aliyah at a house show. Blair made her NXT TV debut by participating in a Battle Royale to determine the #1 contender for Asuka's NXT Women's Championship on May 03.

On the June 23 edition of NXT, Belair defeated Aliyah to qualify for the Mae Young Classic.

The heart of the matter

During her interview with ESPN, Belair revealed that WWE Superstar Mark Henry helped her get a tryout with the company.

“Being a part of something which is tied to Mae Young, who was a legend and someone who was a pioneer for women’s wrestling and created so much history …means so much to me. Now I am able to be a part of history.

Belair further added that she's been working hard to prove Mark Henry that he made a wise-decision by giving her the opportunity.

What's next?

The first episode of Mae Young Classic Tournament will air after next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Elite female competitors from all around the world will square-off against each other to determine who's the finest wrestler amongst them all.

Author's take

From what we observed from Belair's qualifier match against Aliyah, it seems that she may have what it takes to win the Mae Young Classic.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com