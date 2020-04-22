These two women have battled in the past

Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler share a lot of history between them. The "EST of WWE" was one of the Superstars who was constantly chasing the Queen Of Spades during her reign as NXT Women's Champion and came close to dethroning her. They also were teammates in the first-ever Women's WarGames match last year as well.

Now, with both women on RAW, Belair has opened up about facing Baszler in the future and commented on how she has some unfinished business with the Submission Magician in an interview with WWE UK.

"I really do hope that down the line in the future Shayna Baszler and I find ourselves in the ring together. I was in NXT and chasing after the NXT Women's title for a while and I think everyone was chasing after Shayna. I wanted to be the one to take that title from Shayna and leaving NXT not being able to accomplish that always felt like unfinished business."

Belair also stated that one of the things that made her switch to RAW less bitter was actually the presence of Baszler on the Red Brand.

"When I got switched over to RAW, it was a bittersweet moment. I was very very excited about coming to RAW. It was new doors opening, I got to be on the same show as my husband (Montez Ford). But one of the things that made it less bitter about the fact that I had to leave NXT before I got to accomplish becoming the Women's NXT Champion is the fact that Shayna Baszler in on RAW with me. I can transfer that energy over to RAW and accomplish the same thing on RAW by getting in the ring with her and beating her. "

Belair said she still has a small grudge with Baszler and will be looking to get some payback on her.

" I always hold a grudge when it comes to Shayna and it always going to be something I will hold to on till I finally get into the ring with her and you know, kind of give her little bit of payback. So I'm hoping down the line, that opens up for me"

Belair and Baszler on RAW

Both Belair and Baszler have made an instant impact since debuting on RAW. The Queen Of Spades attacked Becky Lynch on her first night on the Red brand and bit The Man on the back of her neck. Even though she did lose to Lynch at WrestleMania 36, Baszler is in still in the mix when it comes to the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair has picked up a few impressive wins on RAW and is currently paired with The Street Profits. It will be interesting to see if The EST Of WWE will bring about a change in attitude from the RAW Tag Team Champions going forward.

