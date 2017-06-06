WWE News: Big Cass attacked on Monday Night Raw

Badaboom...realest guy in the emergency room.

Big Cass became a victim of the jumpzone this week

What’s the story?

Enzo Amore has been the victim of several attacks over the past few weeks, but now his tag team partner has been targeted as well. On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, Big Cass was also attacked prior to his tag team match with Enzo.

In case you didn’t know...

Two weeks ago on Raw, Enzo was attacked by an unknown assailant. It was rumoured that The Revival could be to blame as they were spotted backstage. The following week, The Revival denied attacking Enzo, but Enzo would be attacked again while Cass confronted Corey Graves for insinuating that he was Enzo’s attacker.

The heart of the matter

During a backstage interview, Cass told the fans that he had nothing to do with the attack on Enzo and that the two would be facing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows later on that night.

However, Cass was discovered incapacitated backstage and handed Enzo a gold chain; most likely belonging to their attacker or attackers.

Cass was ruled unfit to compete in tonight’s tag team match, which ultimately led to Enzo teaming up with Big Show to face Anderson and Gallows.

What’s next?

This attack on Cass doesn’t do much of anything to clear up the questions surrounding Enzo’s attacker. On one hand, Enzo and Cass were both attacked by the same person(s) and this will lead to a match at some point this summer.

On the other hand, there is a strong chance that Cass staged the attack on himself to avoid suspicion.

Author’s take

This is easily one of the WWE’s most interesting storylines at the moment. And while it could be argued that Raw can’t afford to lose more tag teams, this storyline could mean big things for both men as singles competitors.

Enzo could definitely be used as a manager or a charismatic wrestler in the Cruiserweight Division while Cass and Carmella could reunite and serve as another heel wrestling couple.

Interesting things are in store for the Certified G’s this summer and the revelation of their attackers will make for a big moment on the flagship show.

