WWE News: Big Cass Breaks His Silence For The First Time Since WWE Departure

Riju Dasgupta
News
6.30K   //    03 Sep 2018, 10:36 IST

What did Cass have to say about his departure from WWE?
What's the story?

Not long ago, we found out that Big Cass had been released from the WWE. He spoke up for the very first time since his departure on Booker T's podcast.

I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes below. Big Cass thinks WWE made the right choice at the time to let go of him.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was initially booked as a tag team superstar with his partner, Enzo Amore. The team broke up after Big Cass went heel and embarked on a singles run.

Unfortunately, he suffered a massive injury during his program against Enzo Amore. The problems kept mounting and even though Big Cass made a massive comeback against Daniel Bryan, he was never quite the same. He was let go arising from issues related to his backstage behaviour.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass admitted that WWE was right in letting the 7 footer go, at that point:

If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them.

Big Cass is hopeful for a return someday:

It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time – not to say I won’t be back – but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them. To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore.

What's next?

Big Cass will compete on the independent circuit in coming months. Who's to say that he cannot return to WWE for another run? The man is genuinely regretful and I'm sure WWE will certainly take note.

Do you want to see Big Cass return to WWE? Let us know, dearest readers!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Trent Boult Big Cass
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
