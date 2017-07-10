WWE News: Big Cass confident he can beat Brock Lesnar for Universal title

Is being 7-feet tall enough to dethrone The Beast?

Did you know this guy is 7 feet tall? It’s like they want to keep it a secret or something

After making quick work of his former tag partner, Enzo Amore, at Great Balls of Fire last night, Big Cass appeared on WWE’s post-PPV talk show, Raw Talk, to discuss his future.

If Cass were to get a shot at the Universal Championship, it wouldn’t be the first time. Following Finn Balor’s relinquishment of the title after last year’s SummerSlam, Cass qualified for a Fatal Four-Way match on Raw to crown a new champion.

He went up against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and the eventual winner, Kevin Owens. Incidentally, Cass was the first to be eliminated.

With Brock Lesnar retaining his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe later that night, Cass was inevitably asked by the show hosts regarding his chances at taking down The Beast and claiming the title for himself.

While it looks like WWE is still going forward with Lesnar vs Reigns at SummerSlam, that event is still more than a whole month away. It’s unlikely that we’ll see Cass get a shot at the title within that time frame, but who knows?

Next Universal Champion or not, WWE seems intent on making Cass a major heel, complete with dark, angry theme music and bad attitude. They’ve experimented with him in a singles role a couple of times before, once in NXT, and once for a few weeks after Enzo suffered a concussion – so clearly this singles run has been in the works for a while.

I’m not sure why they decided to pull the trigger on this now since the team has been incredibly popular since their debut – not to mention they just did the “best friends breaking up” angle with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. So, either the popularity of the Enzo/Cass team has decreased more than I realise or someone at WWE got impatient.