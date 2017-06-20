WWE News: Big Cass is revealed to be Enzo Amore's attacker

Kurt Angle cracked the case with some assistance from Corey Graves.

Enzo Amore, much like the WWE Universe, was shocked to know the identity of his attacker

What’s the story?

Corey Graves unearthed some valuable security footage which helped to solve the mystery of Enzo Amore’s attackers. The Savior of Misbehavior stepped in, to expose the attacker. Graves revealed that Enzo had been attacked by none other than his own partner, Big Cass.

In case you didn’t know...

The June 19 episode of Monday Night RAW was built upon the premise that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle would find out Enzo’s attackers. He set out on a mission, enquiring all the suspects that included the likes of the Revival and Big Show.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle assembled Enzo and Cass, The Revival and the Big Show in the ring. The Big Show threatened to leave RAW after being falsely accused as the attacker, while The Revival’s alibi seemed to hold up.

Corey Graves then took up the responsibility to unravel the mystery. Graves announced that Big Cass had faked his own injury and had the footage to prove it.

With no option left, Cass admitted to attacking Enzo because he was weighing him down. He stated that he was tired of putting up with Enzo’s trash talk, most of which he didn’t even understand.

He even called out Amore for trash talking Conor McGregor on Twitter. He claimed that Enzo Amore was the reason for him not becoming a champion in the WWE. Big Cass then proceeded to lay Enzo down with a big boot.

What’s next?

WWE will be heading to Dallas next month for the Great Balls of Fire PPV. With this heel turn coming three weeks before the PPV, it is certain that the two former partners will collide at the PPV to settle the matter once and for all.

Author's take

This last segment of RAW witnessed the breakup of one of the most beloved tag teams in the WWE. The storyline was building up for a month with the payoff coming in this episode emanating from Evansville, IN.

It remains to be seen how the storyline pans out. This angle has cemented Big Cass as a heel and Enzo will have his task cut out if he has to face the seven-footer in one-on-one combat.

