WWE News: Big Cass reflects on his WWE release, reveals why the company was right to terminate his contract

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.71K // 03 Sep 2018, 03:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Big Cass revealed that he made a lot of mistakes during his time in WWE

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE back in June and is now scheduled to make his first Independent appearance outside of the company, but ahead of this event, he has been able to open up about his release.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass climbed up through the ranks in WWE alongside Enzo Amore, but when the duo split back in 2017 it was Amore who went on to become Cruiserweight Champion, whilst Cass struggled to adapt to life as a heel in WWE.

Cass was part of a storyline with Daniel Bryan when he was released from the company and there was a lot of speculation regarding the reasoning for his release, something that Cass has remained quiet about.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass is set to make his Independent Wrestling debut on September 21st, but ahead of the show, he spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Heated Conversations With Booker T where he revealed that he agreed with WWE's decision to terminate his contract.

“I’m doing good, just living my life right now,” Cass said via Ringsidenews. “Hitting the gym, waiting for my 90-day [no compete clause] to end. Anticipating what’s next on my schedule, trying to get myself in the best shape possible. Just living life, I don’t know how else to say it.If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time,” Cass admitted. “I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them.”

Cass went on to hint that he could be thinking of making a return to WWE in the future whilst also declaring that there are no hard feelings between him and the company following his release.

“It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time – not to say I won’t be back – but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them. To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore.Yeah, I would have, [fired myself]. I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.”

What's next?

Cass is set to face James Storm at Big Time Wrestling's show on September 21st, which will be his first Independent Wrestling appearance since his WWE release.

Do you think WWE would ever welcome Big Cass back? Have your say in the comments section below...