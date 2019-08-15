WWE News: Big Cass reveals what Vince McMahon told him before his release

Cass and Vince

Former WWE Superstars Big Cass and Enzo Amore recently spoke with FoxNews.com and opened up on a variety of topics. Cass talked about his meeting with Vince McMahon before he was released by WWE.

Enzo and Cass in NXT

In an interesting tidbit, Cass and Amore first met when the former was 15 years old, and the two played basketball together at West Fourth Street Courts in New York. Cass debuted in NXT way back in 2013, in a losing effort against Mason Ryan. He soon went on to form a tag team with Enzo Amore. The duo later aligned with Carmella. On the Raw after WrestleMania 32, Enzo and Cass debuted on the main roster, confronting The Dudley Boyz.

Around a year later, Cass and Enzo kicked off a rivalry, during which Cass suffered a torn ACL, deeming him unable to compete for eight months. He returned during the Superstar Shakeup, moving to SmackDown Live and kicking off a rivalry with Daniel Bryan. Cass was released by WWE on June 19.

Cass' meeting with Vince

While talking about his release, Cass stated that he was told that he had to meet Vince a day after he worked a live event with Daniel Bryan. Cass knew at the time that this was it for him.

We chatted for about an hour. It was a really good talk. And that was the end of my tenure with WWE. Before I left the room Vince looked me in the eye and he said, 'You walk out of this building with your head held high. You did nothing wrong.' So it's exactly what I did. It was unfortunate but I was just not in a good place and I had changed as a human being.

Enzo and Cass will be appearing at Northeast Wrestling's "Prison Break" event in Poughkeepsie, NY, this Friday.