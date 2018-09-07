Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Big Cass reveals which WWE Superstars he still talks with, makes surprising revelation

David Marquez
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.32K   //    07 Sep 2018, 02:54 IST

Big Cass was released from WWE earlier this year
What’s the story?

Speaking to Booker T on Heated Conversations, former WWE Superstar Big Cass revealed which current WWE performers he still talks with.

Cass also made a rather surprising revelation that he hasn’t watched wrestling at all since being released from the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Cass has worked as a professional wrestler since 2009, and kicked off his WWE career back in 2011.

Cass gained a ton of attention in NXT as part of the popular tag team “Enzo & Cass”, alongside fellow former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore.

The team was subsequently drafted to the main roster, where they initially worked in the tag team division, before feuding with one another as singles competitors...Both Amore and Cass were released from WWE earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass is said to have addressed several burning topics in his recent interview with Booker T, wherein he claimed that he’s been unplugged from wrestling since being released from the WWE—having not watched RAW, SmackDown or any PPV; to the extent that he’s unbeknownst to who the current champions in WWE are.

Cass added that he’s going about his routine, eating right, working out and catching up on his favorite TV shows. Cass stated—

"I talk to my buddies from WWE still—Like Kevin Owens, or Daniel Bryan who has helped me in more ways than one. They just say the work outside WWE is incredible compared to what it was when they were just working independents."

"Adam Cole, he's a great dude. That guy; I don't say this about many people; that guy is a great human being, just an amazing human being." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Big Cass is presently expected to continue wrestling on the indie circuit under the ring name “Big C”.

What are your thoughts on Big Cass’ statements? Do weigh in with your comments…

