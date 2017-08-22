WWE News: Big Cass suffers legitimate injury on RAW

Big Cass just ran into some bad luck on RAW

Looks like Big Cass went and got himself a big ouchie.

It appears that Big Cass has sustained an actual injury during his Brooklyn Street Fight with his former partner, Enzo Amore. Cass took a spill over the top rope, landing awkwardly on his leg and seemingly blowing his knee out.

Things were a bit confusing at first, as it seemed like a work in order to give the appearance that Enzo may have levelled the playing field against his larger, more powerful opponent.

However, after a word with the referee, the visibly upset Cass was declared unable to continue - which isn't really something that happens in a "Street Fight", no matter what city it's being held in.

Our featured columnist Billi Bhatti, in attendance at the Barclay's Center, relayed to us that Cass slammed the floor with his hands in pain numerous times as he made his way to the back. It's also worth noting that the cameras stayed on Enzo the entire time after the call, not catching any further shots of Cass.

WWE.com has now confirmed Big Cass' injury. Here is a video of Big Cass being taken out of the arena in cr

It comes at a bad time for Big Cass, whose singles career just started off less than a couple of months ago. He's clearly in line for a big push as a singles competitor. He just came off a win against The Big Show at SummerSlam. The match wasn't well-received by the fans, however, as they were chanting "Boring" throughout the match.

Here's wishing Big Cass a speedy recovery!

