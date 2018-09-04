WWE News: Big Cass talks about his WWE release

What's the story?

Big Cass, former WWE Superstar, has admitted he made a lot of mistakes and was responsible for WWE releasing him in June this year.

In case you didn't know...

WWE released Big Cass in June this year after it was alleged he had adopted very bad conduct issues during WWE's European tour.

It is believed that Big Cass drank excessively while on a European tour with WWE and even had problems with his fellow superstars in the locker room.

Cass had been thought to be one of the huge talents on the WWE roster and was reportedly a favorite of Vince McMahon. His talent was believed to be the main reason why he was split of his tag team partnership with Enzo Amore, a personal friend in Wrestling because the WWE executives were interested in pushing him as a single star and had enormous belief in his potential.

The heart of the matter

Speaking for the first time since his release, Big Cass confessed in a recent interview with Booker T on his Heated Conversations Podcast that he was responsible for WWE sacking him. “If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time - not to say I won’t be back - but at that point in time, they definitely made the right decision for them.

"If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.” He also seemed to stress that the door was open for his return to the WWE.

What's next?

Big Cass seems to be showing remorse for his actions and is perhaps pleading indirectly to the WWE executives for his return. Do not be surprised to see him return some day.