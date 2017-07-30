WWE News: Big Cass talks Big Show and his WrestleMania dream match

What does Big Cass have planned?

Big Cass has very big plans for his future

What's the story?

Big Cass recently did an interview with Sports Bible talking Summerslam, The Big Show and his plans since the split from his former partner Enzo Amore. He had a lot to say about his upcoming opponent Big Show and his plans for the future including his current dream opponent.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass has always had the size to be a star but didn't really start getting noticed until 2013 when he started teaming with Enzo Amore in NXT. The two quickly became one of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE, including the main roster.

Their catchphrases were looked forward to and chanted by packed houses and their merchandise was outselling a lot of heavy hitters. But that didn't translate into wins or tag team success. Big Cass has been labelled a future main eventer for about as long as he has been on the main roster so his turn on Enzo and subsequent singles push was never a question of if but always a matter of when.

The heart of the matter

Cass had a lot of interesting things to say about his upcoming opponent The Big Show, including how he has helped him with his career. Here are some highlights,

"Big Show, when I was with Enzo, was very influential - he always helped me out especially so it was always great talking to him and being able to have him critique my stuff but it's a different ball game now. I think being in the same ring as the Big Show, being able to mix it up with him and being able to show the the WWE Universe that I can stand toe-to-toe with the Big Show, like I did last week on Monday Night Raw, I think that's definitely helped me out and hopefully people can see what I'm capable of, not only short term but in the long term. It's a different ball game now I'm on my own, the only way to get ahead is to leapfrog people, and get ahead of people. Right now, my goal is to leapfrog the Big Show - it's nothing personal, it's just something I need to do to progress in my career, make more money and being in a bigger spot. It's just something I have to do."

What will probably have people talking the most from the interview is Cass' comments regarding his dream opponent, and odds are it is exactly who you'd expect him to say.

"Roman Reigns has main evented three Wrestlemanias in a row and I'd really like to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. - that's the match I really want right now. Love him, hate him - whatever you think of him it doesn't matter, he's main evented three straight Wrestlemanias and that's almost unprecedented. I think The Rock is the only other guy to have been able to do that - three in a row. So right now, currently, [my dream match] is to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. He's set the bar for Wrestlemania and that's the guy I want to face at Wrestlemania."

Can Big Cass deliver the big boot to the big dog at the biggest stage of them all?

What's next?

This shouldn't come as a surprise to most. Just as Cass mentioned, Roman Reigns has been in the main event of the past three WrestleMania's and things don't appear to be changing anytime soon with rumours pointing to him making it 4 in a row.

For years everyone's automatic "dream opponent" was John Cena because it would automatically be the biggest match possible and now Roman is firmly in that spot. Roman is the main event, and everyone wants to be in the main event.

Author's Take

I have been saying this for a while now - there are 3 men who will be main eventing WWE PPV's for the next 5 years: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Big Cass. These are 3 relatively young guys who all have size, agility and charisma in their favour and they are people that WWE has clearly been planning to turn into stars for a while now.

Braun has his first Universal championship match coming up at SummerSlam, Baron Corbin is Mr. MITB, and Big Cass is taking on a future Hall of Famer and calling out the biggest superstar in the WWE.

He still has a lot of improving to do but big things are definitely in store for the big man and a showdown with the big dog at the biggest stage of them all could easily be within his grasp in a year or two.

