WWE News: Big change made to first two airings of NXT on USA Network

WWE NXT

NXT not airing as announced

Despite announcing that NXT will be premiering on 18 September on USA Network and will be a live two hour show each week, WWE has issued an update that the first two weeks of the show on USA Network will not air for two hours on the network.

Earlier today WWE announced that the September 18th and 25th episodes of NXT will air for one hour on USA Network, and hour two will air exclusively on WWE Network.

According to WWE, the first hour of both the September 18th and 25th episodes of NXT will air live at 8 pm EST on USA Network from Full Sail University. The second hours of each show will then air live on WWE Network. The second hour of both shows will also be available on-demand on WWE Network immediately after the live airings.

While not confirmed, the assumption is that following the first two airings of NXT on USA Network, both hours of the show will air live on USA.

NXT set to compete with AEW on TNT

While no explanation was given as to why the show will be airing only one hour of the first two broadcasts on USA Network, speculation has been that USA might be pre-empting NXT for the new season of Suits. The current season of Suits is the final season of the show, which is very popular for USA Network, and airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm EST.

With NXT not set to compete against AEW on TNT until October 2nd, it's possible the decision was made to air NXT from 8 pm - 9 pm EST for the first two episodes so Suits can air in its normal time slot.

As noted, two big matches have been announced for the September 18th premiere of NXT on USA Network, with Velveteen Dream set to face Roderick Strong for the North American title, and Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Mia Yim facing off in a Triple Threat match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women's title.

