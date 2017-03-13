WWE News: Big E. and former WWE Divas champion Kaitlyn reunite

In times of trouble, we often turn to our friends for support.

Big E. and Kaitlyn are back to their entertaining best

What’s the story?

Their careers may have journeyed in very different directions in the years since, but when Kaitlyn and Big E were both members of the WWE roster the duo was known for being, arguably, the most entertaining twosome in all of pro wrestling social media. Kaitlyn and WWE parted ways in 2014, but it seems as though the two reunited this past weekend when the Hybrid Diva posted a typically strange video on her Instagram.

In case you didn’t know...

Kaitlyn was a last minute entrant into the third season of NXT and subsequently went on to win the whole thing, outlasting future champions AJ Lee and Naomi to win the title. Kaitlyn went on to win the WWE Divas Championship on the 20th anniversary of RAW in January 2013, defeating Eve Torres to win the championship in her hometown.

Kaitlyn and AJ Lee then feuded over the title, putting on matches that some consider to be the precursor to today’s women’s revolution. Kaitlyn left WWE in 2014 to return to the fitness industry as well as to establish a clothing line and to focus on her marriage.

Big E is a former NXT Champion, Intercontinental Champion and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and currently, works alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as The New Day.

The heart of the matter

It was reported last month that Kaitlyn’s marriage to bodybuilder PJ Braun has come to an end, and the split has subsequently bled into legal arguments over ownership of Kaitlyn’s Celestial Bodiez fitness clothing company. Kaitlyn (real name Celeste Bonin) took to Instagram to tell her side of the story, expressing a desire for an amicable split but lamenting her ex-husband’s takeover of the domain and site.

When one needs to be cheered up, however, Big E. is the right man to have around. The video posted this past weekend was suitably bizarre, with Kaitlyn scurrying around the house only to find the former Intercontinental Champion standing in the strangest of manners, licking a garden glove. The pose is equal parts weird and predictable, as the powerhouse of The New Day is known for his abstract humour.

What’s next?

With Kaitlyn going through a separation it is surely going to be important for her to surround herself with good friends and good people, and Big E. may well be the perfect type of person to have around in such circumstances. Will we see more pictures and videos in the near future? Time will tell.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We’ve long felt that WWE missed a trick by not running with Big E. and Kaitlyn as an on-screen duo, although the former was a heel when the latter was in her main run with the company. We would dearly love to see Kaitlyn back in WWE sooner rather than later, and when The New Day eventually splits it could be handy for E to move forward into the singles division with the former WWE Divas Champion alongside him.

For now, we’ll be happy to see more strange social media posts.

