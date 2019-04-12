WWE News: Big E comments on his knee injury

Big E

What's the story?

Earlier today, WWE took to their official social media handles to confirm that New Day member Big E has sustained an unfortunate injury to his knee and will be taking some time off.

The former Intercontinental Champion has since then taken to Twitter himself and commented on his injury.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to Kofi Kingston's historic WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35, The New Day competed in respective Gauntlet Matches and this week on both Raw and SmackDown, the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E pulled off double duty.

On Raw, Woods and Big E accompanied Kingston as he challenged the new Universal Champion, Seth Rollins to a Champion vs Champion match. The next night on SmackDown Live, The New Day defeated the trio of The Bar and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 was certainly a celebratory moment. It was all fireworks for the entire New Day even after their thrilling win on SmackDown Live this week.

However, the record 5-time WWE Tag Team Champions have now suffered a major setback, as the group's powerhouse Big E has suffered a torn meniscus and has not been medically cleared for action.

Big E himself took to Twitter and commented on his injury:

Making mincemeat of my meniscus

Crossbody cooked the cartilage

Bye for a bit — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

The New Day member also had a joke up his sleeve at the expense of his own injury:

Depends on what kind of action. https://t.co/CDfDdE2xxs — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

What's next?

With the WWE Superstar Shake-Up set to take place next week, there have been talks of a potential New Day break-up, however, following Kofi's historic title win at WrestleMania, he is unlikely to be separated from Xavier Woods and Big E.

Big E, meanwhile, will be sidelined for quite some time and we wish him a speedy recovery.

