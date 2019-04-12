×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Big E comments on his knee injury

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
349   //    12 Apr 2019, 13:25 IST

Big E
Big E

What's the story?

Earlier today, WWE took to their official social media handles to confirm that New Day member Big E has sustained an unfortunate injury to his knee and will be taking some time off.

The former Intercontinental Champion has since then taken to Twitter himself and commented on his injury.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to Kofi Kingston's historic WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35, The New Day competed in respective Gauntlet Matches and this week on both Raw and SmackDown, the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E pulled off double duty.

On Raw, Woods and Big E accompanied Kingston as he challenged the new Universal Champion, Seth Rollins to a Champion vs Champion match. The next night on SmackDown Live, The New Day defeated the trio of The Bar and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 was certainly a celebratory moment. It was all fireworks for the entire New Day even after their thrilling win on SmackDown Live this week.

However, the record 5-time WWE Tag Team Champions have now suffered a major setback, as the group's powerhouse Big E has suffered a torn meniscus and has not been medically cleared for action.

Big E himself took to Twitter and commented on his injury:

The New Day member also had a joke up his sleeve at the expense of his own injury:

Advertisement

What's next?

With the WWE Superstar Shake-Up set to take place next week, there have been talks of a potential New Day break-up, however, following Kofi's historic title win at WrestleMania, he is unlikely to be separated from Xavier Woods and Big E.

Big E, meanwhile, will be sidelined for quite some time and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day Big E
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
WWE News: WWE confirms knee injury to The New Day's Big E
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Big E injured, hints at absence from WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E reveals why Kofi Kingston is getting his push on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E reveals if the New Day will split up or turn heel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks his silence on being replaced by Kevin Owens on WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Changes WWE Could Make To The New Day
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big E speaks out about Hulk Hogan 'apologizing' to him at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match nixed by WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Day finally snaps and attacks Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us