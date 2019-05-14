WWE News: Big E gives an update on his possible return date

How long will Big E be on the shelf?

Big E suffered an injury during a tag team match after WrestleMania 35 and while a lot of fans thought that the heavy lifter of The New day would be back in action soon, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. In fact, in a new interview with Big E himself on Busted Open Radio, he reveals it could be much longer than anticipated.

The New Day has been a vastly popular mid-card faction for well over three years now and has accumulated quite a few accolades during that time. Their biggest accomplishment came when Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title for the first time in his career at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Daniel Bryan to do so.

Two nights later on Smackdown Live, The New Day celebrated the big win and Big E did some splits that had the audience going nuts. Unfortunately for Big E, however, he would suffer a torn meniscus later on that night and hasn't been seen on WWE television since the injury.

Big E Langston spoke to Busted open radio and had some very bad news for the WWE Universe. While the former tag team champion was able to crack jokes about the situation and even reference a TV show in the process, he didn't beat around the bush when stating that it would be a while before he comes back.

“I had a meniscus repair and I think I’ll be back by 2021. That’s my goal " Langston said during the interview," If I give myself a year and a half, I think that sounds about right. You know you don’t want to rush these things. Maybe even 2022, who knows? Maybe I’ll take some time off. Maybe get some hydraulic knees, because this is my fourth knee surgery. So maybe look into that. Some Go-Go-Gadget legs. I might go bionic, actually. So we might go back to the drawing boards on that. Get some new hardware. So yeah, that’s the plan.”

With that being said, this leaves The New Day without a key player and could even result in Kingston's run as champion getting cut short. Of course, that is just speculation at this time and could turn out to not be true, but it's going to be hard to keep the storyline going without Langston.

Kofi Kingston is set to take on Kevin Owens at the upcoming Money in The Bank pay-per-view and Big E Langston isn't scheduled for any upcoming shows while he recovers from his injury. Where this leaves The New Day remains to be seen and will depend on what WWE does with Kingston as champion, but it's not looking good with Langston gone for so long.