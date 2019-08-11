WWE News: Big E reveals his feelings about being left off the SummerSlam match card

The current SmackDown Tag Champs were in the main event of the go-home show last Tuesday

About a week ago, it was looking like WWE was planning to have almost 15 matches on the SummerSlam 2019 card. After some tweaking and a few matches taking place on both RAW and SmackDown, the event is touting only 10 matches.

Since a potential title match for his tag team titles was left off of the card, Big E has mixed feelings regarding the PPV. He spoke to Uproxx about a plethora of topics in promoting the second-biggest PPV of the year.

Big E was injured after WrestleMania and had to take a few weeks off. In that time following the Superstar Shake-up, the SmackDown tag team division was left in shambles. Daniel Bryan and Rowan won the titles after The Hardy Boyz had to vacate them, but The New Day won the belts at Extreme Rules.

The WWE roster is deeper than ever and with two brands, it's hard to get every set of titles on the PPV. While it would make more sense than having a random match like Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg, the fact remains that not every Superstar can be on every PPV.

After winning the titles at last month's Extreme Rules show, The New Day have been embroiled in feuds with both Shane McMahon and his cronies.

The current champions defended the titles against the former champions, Daniel Bryan and Rowan, on the last SmackDown before SummerSlam. The match ended in a DQ and it became apparent that the champs wouldn't be defending on the PPV.

"It was recently brought to my attention that there are no tag team matches on this entire card, that every match is 1-on-1, which is interesting. I’d love to have a tag title match, but I’m not in charge of things, I don’t run things."

"I think I just try to put myself in the best position to do my job, but obviously we’re being represented with Kofi and I think that’s incredible. The fact that he has a world title match with Randy Orton is incredible. So this…obviously I’d love to be doing something as far as defending the title at SummerSlam, defending the tag titles. But it’s incredible to see Kofi have his opportunity, as well."

Big E might not be in a match personally, but as he said, whenever Kingston is in a match, he and Xavier Woods aren't too far behind. Will they be celebrating again as they did after WrestleMania 35?