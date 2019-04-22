×
WWE News:  Big E sends a cryptic warning to The New Day

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
990   //    22 Apr 2019, 09:12 IST

Big E isn't thrilled with Owens joining The New Day
Big E isn't thrilled with Owens joining The New Day

What's the story?

Big E, who's out with an injury, recently took to Twitter and sent a cryptic warning to his New Day brethren in regards to Kevin Owens.

The tweet referenced a quote from the Bible, stating how one should be cautious of "false prophets" who are wolves in sheep's clothing.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, The New Day, minus the injured Big E, were guests on The Kevin Owens Show. Owens stated how the faction was short of one guy due to Big E's injury, and proceeded to request Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to consider him for honorary membership of The New Day. The duo seemed thrilled with the idea and the segment ended with Kevin Owens becoming a part of The New Day.

Throughout the episode, Kofi and Woods came up with ways to make Owens comfortable in his new role. This included new gear for Owens, as well as forcing him to eat a large heap of pancakes.

The heart of the matter

Big E doesn't seem too thrilled with Kevin Owens joining The New Day in his absence. The Superstar posted a tweet recently, quoting a verse from The Bible.

The verse reads: "Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves".

Although Big E didn't take Owens' name, it's clear that this is a shot at The New Day trusting the former Universal Champion, who has had a history of betraying his best friends. Owens has previously turned on Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho, and Big E's suspicion is somewhat justified here, even though Owens seems to have come out of his injury a changed man.

What's the story?

If Owens does turn on Kofi and Woods at some point in time, it would be interesting to see how the storyline plays out with a heel Owens going at it against a babyface trio of The New Day.

What are your thoughts on Big E's tweet? Sound off!

