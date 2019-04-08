WWE News: Big E speaks out about Hulk Hogan 'apologizing' to him at WrestleMania 35

Big E has opened up about an interaction with Hulk Hogan

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan has only recently come in from the cold at WWE after racist comments banished Hogan from the Hall of Fame and WWE completely back in 2015 - with many of WWE's black Superstars understandably stating their dismay at the iconic star being brought back into the fray.

In particular, Titus O'Neil and The New Day both released lengthy statements distancing themselves from Hogan - but now Big E has taken time during WrestleMania 35 to speak about his interactions with Hogan over the biggest weekend of the wrestling calendar.

In case you didn't know...

After being banished from WWE for several years, Hulk Hogan appeared backstage at Extreme Rules last year to speak with the entire roster and explain his actions - embarking on a long road to repairing his reputation and returning to the company.

These actions didn't appease everyone, though, with The New Day releasing this statement via Kofi Kingston's Twitter.

"How do we feel? Indifferent. We are not happy, or sad, angry or resentful. Who WWE puts into the HOF is totally and completely up to the company and from a career standpoint, there is no argument on whether or not Hogan should have his place. We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades."

Kingston then addressed Hogan's racist comments directly.

"On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell."

The heart of the matter

Immediately before WrestleMania 35's main show, Big E took to Twitter to explain that he believes everyone deserves a path to redemption, opening up about an interaction with Hogan today where the Hulkster apologised to him directly and listened to Hulk.

I’d like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2019

What's next?

Hogan just opened WrestleMania 35 with Alexa Bliss, so I guess we'll be seeing much more of the Hulkster in WWE in the coming future. I guess it's all eyes on Twitter to see if Big E is unique in his opinion, or if others agree.

