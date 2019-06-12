WWE News: Big former WWE Superstar shows up at Live Event, spotted with Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

You never know who to expect at a WWE Live Event as many former talents drop by WWE shows whenever the company rolls by their town. Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson was backstage on Monday at the SmackDown Live Event in Reno, Nevada.

The former Intercontinental Champion caught up with Kofi Kingston and other talents who were performing at the show. Kingston posted a photo with Jackson along with a nice caption as well.

In case you didn't know...

Ezekiel Jackson, real name Rycklon Ezekiel Stephens, was signed up to WWE's former developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in the year 2007. He would get his main roster call-up in July 2008 as The Brian Kendrick's bodyguard and advisor.

Jackson is recognized as the final ECW Champion in history, having won the title on the final episode of the now-defunct reboot of the iconic on February 16th, 2010.

Jackson would go on to win the IC title on one occasion before untimely injuries derailed his career. He was sidelined for almost a year and while he did return to action for a few matches, his WWE career was a lost cause.

WWE released him in April 2014, after which he went on to have brief stints in TNA/ Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and various other independent promotions.

He announced his retirement in 2015 and has since been working as a pro wrestling trainer.

The heart of the matter

Big Zeke, as he is popularly known, dropped by the at SmackDown house show in Reno, Nevada and spent some time catching up with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Kingston posted a photo with Jackson and wrote, "Big Zeke in the house! So nice to get to meet up with the homie, even if briefly! Been too long! And his arms have gotten even bigger. Also, it’s really bright outside, lol."

Big Zeke in the house! So nice to get to meet up with the homie, even if briefly! Been too long! And his arms have gotten even bigger...😵 💪🏾



Also it’s really bright outside, lol 😑@RycklonS pic.twitter.com/T4BhdtiRRi — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 10, 2019

Big Ryck responded...

Awesome catching up @TrueKofi ... had to flex arms head when stranding next to @WWE champion https://t.co/jYCmi99uZX — Rycklon Stephens🇬🇾 (@RycklonS) June 11, 2019

What's next?

Jackson is currently 41 years old and is busy training up-and-coming pro wrestlers at his own training facility called Bryckhouse Pro in Redwood City, California.

We must say this, the man still looks like a tank!