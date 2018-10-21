WWE News: Big Grudge Match Announced For SmackDown Live

This match could potentially be a show stealer

What's the story?

This is a feud that has been building up for weeks. Former stable mates Rusev and Aiden English will finally clash this week on SmackDown Live, in a grudge match.

Things came to a head recently when Aiden English cost Rusev an opportunity at the WWE World Cup. This is a match that is very personal and has the makings of a slug-fest.

In case you didn't know...

Rusev and Aiden English had formed the unlikeliest alliance known as Rusev Day, which somehow became incredibly over with the WWE Universe. Not very long ago, English turned on Rusev and a week later, urged him to ditch Lana and align with him.

When Rusev would not relent, English showed footage of himself and Lana in a hotel room, with Lana saying - 'I want you.' Lana managed to hack English and show the WWE Universe the rest of the video. In reality, Aiden English made a pass at Lana, against her will.

The heart of the matter

Somehow, I do not expect this feud to end with this match because of all the time and effort that has gone into building this program. I expect it to continue for a few more weeks, because of the heat that exists between the former team members.

This is the first time in his career that Rusev will be working as a pure babyface against English, a true heel. Will this be the end of English as a singles competitor, when the feud eventually concludes? Could this feud potentially make Rusev a legitimate top guy?

What's next?

The fallout of SmackDown 1000 should be very interesting indeed. This match is just one of the highlights of the show. I'm sure Paige and co. have a variety of surprises in store for us.

Do you think Rusev could be a future WWE Champion someday? Let us know in the comments.