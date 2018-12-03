WWE News: Big Independent star reportedly signs with WWE

Another indie star heading to WWE?

What’s the story?

WWE continues to aggressively look and snatch up hot independent stars and this time, Australian sensation Jonah Rock seems to be the newest indie star who is WWE bound.

In Case You Didn’t Know…

It’s no secret that indie wrestling has been at an all-time high in 2018. New Japan Pro Wrestling expanded further into the American market and All In, arguably the biggest showcase for indie talent this past year, made a statement by selling out instantly when tickets were sold.

There doesn’t seem to be any sign of this slowing down as most eyes are on Wrestle Kingdom 13 and the sold out G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden.

As any smart business would do, WWE has been aggressively trying to snatch up the hottest independent names in professional wrestling, with names such as Pentagon Dark, Fenix, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Tetsuya Naito and Cody all speculated to be on the company’s radar in the past.

Pentagon Dark and Fenix reportedly have obligations to another promotion while speculation is that The Elite - which is The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody, Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi - could be starting a new promotion very soon. Tetsuya Naito revealed in a interview that he turned down an opportunity to work for WWE.

However, WWE has managed to sign some independent favorites in 2018, such as Ricochet, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Punishment Martinez, Chelsea Green, Punishment Martinez, and Mia Yim.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, popular Australian indie star Jonah Rock has signed with the company and will report to NXT in January. There’s no mention on if Rock will be working under NXT UK or simply NXT.

Rock made his debut back in 2007 and has mostly wrestled in the independent circuit of Australia; however, he’s made numerous appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling and has toured around the United States.

What’s Next?

As previously mentioned, John Rock will reportedly start down in NXT in January.