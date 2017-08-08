WWE News: Big main event and segment announced for tonight's SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon will make a big announcement tonight on SmackDown.

What will be the mystery stipulation for AJ vs KO at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

WWE has announced the main event for tonight's SmackDown Live! at Toronto, Canada where Jinder Mahal will face his old rival Randy Orton, but in a non-title match.

A big segment involving Shane McMahon has also been announced where the Commissioner of SmackDown will announce the rules for the upcoming United States Title match at SummerSlam between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash back in May and since then the two have been locked in a huge rivalry that culminated in Orton losing yet again at Battleground in a Punjabi Prison Match, albeit with the help of a former WWE Champion, The Great Khali.

Orton has been on a losing streak against Mahal lately and the non-title match will show if The Viper's luck has gotten any better since Battleground.

AJ Styles and Kevin Owens have been feuding over the United States Championship ever since AJ won it from him at a Live Event at Madison Square Gardens. Owens won the title back after a botched finish at Battleground but the next episode of SmackDown saw AJ pinning Jericho in a triple threat match and snatching it away from Owens.

The heart of the matter

Two big announcements have been made recently for tonight's episode of RAW. The first is that Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton yet again, but this time in a non-title match.

The second is that a Shane McMahon will announce the rules of the United States title match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. This hints to the fact that the US title match could very well be a rarely seen stipulation match.

What's next?

A few big matches have already been announced for SummerSlam including the Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal title, a Shark Cage Match, and now the PPV seems to be getting even more interesting.

Author's take

Although the main event for the night looks like it's going to be the same recycled bout that we've been seeing for a while now on SmackDown, I'm excited to know the stipulation for the US title match which should, regardless of any gimmick, be a fantastic match.