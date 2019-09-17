WWE News: Big main event announced for SmackDown, Special segment confirmed

A six-man tag match will main event SmackDown

WWE have announced a couple of segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown Live as well as the main event.

WWE announce SmackDown main-event

The main event of SmackDown tonight will be a 6-man tag-team match pitting Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E against Randy Orton and The Revival. The match follows Clash of Champions last Sunday where Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship against The Revival but Woods and Big E lost the SmackDown Tag titles to The Revival.

We don't yet know for sure if Orton will challenge Kingston for the title again at Hell In A Cell next month this match does indicate that that could be the plan.

Special coronation segment announced

Baron Corbin beat Chad Gable on WWE RAW last night to win the King of the Ring tournament. WWE have announced a special coronation segment for Corbin on SmackDown Live tonight.

Shane McMahon to address his actions last week

Last week on SmackDown, Shane McMahon chose himself as the replacement for Elias in the King of the Ring semi-final against Chad Gable. He chose Kevin Owens as the special guest referee promising to roll back his $100,000 if he 'did his job correctly', ie helping Shane win.

Gable somehow defied the odds and beat Shane, in spite of some effort on the part of KO to help Shane win. Shane ended up attacking Owens from behind after the match and then 'fired' his on live television for failing to help him win.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live will feature Shane McMahon explaining his actions and his reasons for choosing to fire Owens. It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes because there is a chance that Owens will show up on NXT's first live episode later this week.

