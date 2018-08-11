WWE News: Big match announced for SummerSlam Kickoff Show

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.64K // 11 Aug 2018, 20:22 IST

This match could very well steal the show

What's the story?

We do not often see a lot of Mixed Tag Matches in WWE. Therefore, it is heartening to see the real life couple of Rusev and Lana coming together to take on the villainous duo of Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam Kick Off Show.

It will be rather interesting to see if Aiden English plays a role in influencing the outcome of the match. The English-Rusev dynamic has been a featured angle on SmackDown Live in recent weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade 'Cien' Almas was portrayed as a performer who'd lost his way on NXT, before Zelina Vega came into his life and turned it around forever--With her assistance, Almas rose to the top of the yellow brand and became the NXT Champion.

Aiden English cost Rusev his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, albeit accidentally. Since then, he's been accidentally costing Lana wins against Zelina Vega, even when she had the match against well under control.

That, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to where this storyline is heading toward.

The heart of the matter

SummerSlam will be a very long show, but it is good to see that the event will kick off with chants of 'Rusev Day' from the WWE Universe--It is also clear that we will likely get our resolution for the Aiden English storyline, during the event.

It is interesting to see how Zelina Vega is getting a push as a wrestler, though she was primarily a manager in NXT.

The same holds true for Lana in a way, because she spent most of her early run as a valet and as a manager. One wonders which of the two Superstars will get a singles push, going forward.

What's next?

There's one week to go until SummerSlam comes around. Expect there to be some kind of development, leading up to the big match.

Do you think Rusev deserves to be on the main show and not the Kickoff?