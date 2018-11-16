WWE News: Big match pulled from WWE Starrcade, two matches added

Starrcade takes place next Saturday night

What's the story?

Starrcade takes place live from Cincinnati Ohio next Saturday night, and is still being seen as a non-televised WWE event. Despite this, the company has made a number of changes to the card to reflect this past week's changes.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were originally scheduled to collide in the first women's steel cage match in almost two years, whilst AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were ready to step inside the steel with the WWE Championship on the line, but neither actually holds the title anymore.

The card also saw Braun Strowman in a handicap match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but this has now been changed to a singles match for The Monster Among Men and a number of other matches have been added.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch's recent facial injuries and the fact that she's out with a concussion now mean that the former Women's Champion has been pulled from the show and Charlotte Flair currently doesn't have an opponent.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will still collide inside a steel cage but there won't be a Championship on the line anymore, whilst Braun Strowman goes one-on-one with Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin.

The Miz vs Rusev and Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre are late additions to the show, which also includes a Street Fight for the Intercontinental Championship between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as well as a fantasy match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio as they collide for the United States Championship.

What's next?

Starrcade currently isn't scheduled to be streamed on the WWE Network, but WWE seems to be putting a lot of effort into building a show for it to just be seen as a live event.

Do you think WWE should stream Starrcade on the WWE Network? Have your say in the comments section below...