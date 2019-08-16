WWE News: Big NXT taping spoiler hints at main roster moves

WWE NXT

Big WWE NXT TV taping spoiler

WWE NXT is amidst the post-TakeOver Toronto TV tapings at Full Sail University, and according to PWInsider.com, a major title change took place at tonight's tapings which could foreshadow a permanent main roster move for two top NXT stars.

As seen on WWE Raw in recent weeks, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, known as The Street Profits, have been appearing in backstage segments reacting to and commenting on the events transpiring on weekly Raw shows.

The duo has yet to wrestle on WWE Raw, likely because Triple H does not want his NXT Tag Team Champions losing main roster TV matches, so the decision has been made to keep The Street Profits out of the ring on Raw each week.

During Thursday night's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated The Street Profits to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions in a rematch from NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

It's unclear when the match will air on NXT TV, but given the bout was taped on Thursday night, it's possible the title change could air on next week's episode of the show, allowing The Street Profits to focus on their Raw duties.

Paul Heyman is a fan of Ford and Dawkins

When The Street Profits first debuted on WWE main roster TV, it was right around the same time that Paul Heyman was appointed the new Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, and Heyman enlisted the help of The Profits in order to freshen up the red brand.

The feeling in WWE is that The Street Profits can help Raw lure back the coveted teenage demographic which has stopped watching WWE TV in droves in the past few years, and with The Profits losing the NXT Tag Titles this week, the team might be very close to stepping into the ring on Monday Night Raw.

Are you looking forward to The Street Profits possibly competing on WWE Raw? Let us know in the comment section!