WWE News: Big shift in WWE Battleground odds

A late shift in odds for one of Battleground's top matches.

Who will leave Battleground as WWE Champion?

WWE Battleground is now hours away and there has been a late and dramatic shift in betting odds for one of the top matches. We had told you earlier that Natalya was the favourite to win the Fatal-5-Way #1 Contender's Match and now the betting odds have shifted to reflect as such.

Yesterday, betting odds indicated that Charlotte was the favourite to win the match but odds shifted today and Natalya is now the favourite to win the match. Natalya was second least favourite yesterday at +1200 but the dramatic shift is odds has resulted in her being favourite.

All three champions (Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, The Usos) are heavily favoured to retain their titles. As far as John Cena's flag match with Rusev is concerned, Cena is an even heavier favourite now at -1125.

As for the rest of the matches, Shinsuke Nakamura is still favoured to overcome Baron Corbin and Mike Kanellis is projected to get a debut victory over Sami Zayn.

Full odds:

Jinder Mahal (c) -260 vs Randy Orton +180 (Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship)

AJ Styles (c) -210 vs Kevin Owens +160 (WWE United States Championship)

The Usos (c) -215 vs The New Day +165 (Smackdown Tag Team Championship)

John Cena -1125 vs Rusev +575 (Flag Match)

Natalya -215 vs Charlotte +195 vs Becky Lynch +2100 vs Lana +3000 vs Tamina +4500 (Fatal 5 Way match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship #1 contendership)

Shinsuke Nakamura -270 vs Baron Corbin +190

Tye Dillinger -490 vs Aiden English +330

Mike Kanellis -175 vs Sami Zayn +135