WWE News: Big Show has a message for fans unhappy with the current product

Big Show

Big Show offers advice to disgruntled WWE fans

WWE star Big Show, who is currently off TV as he recovers from nagging injuries, recently spoke with TMZ on a number of topics, including Cain Velasquez making his in-ring debut against Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV.

In addition to Velasquez vs Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, Big Show also discussed WWE fans who are currently unhappy with the television product, advising them to stop trying to play show director.

"You’re never going to make everyone happy. Some people say, ‘you’re rushing too much, or you’re taking too long.’ Everyone is going to have an opinion. My advice is to sit back, watch the show, and enjoy it. Quit trying to direct it."

On the subject of Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar, Big Show believes Lesnar will get the victory at Crown Jewel due to his experience in WWE and overall conditioning.

As for the Big Show, he is currently off WWE TV as he recovers from injury, but back in August he began production on a new Netflix show called The Big Show Show. The new series will be a half-hour, multi-cam comedy co-starring Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat) and Lily Brooks O'Briant (The Tick).

The new show centers around Big Show playing "a retired world-famous WWE Superstar", while his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and his two other daughters. The show is being co-produced by WWE Studios.

As for Big Show's WWE future, there is no word as to if or when he will be returning to the ring, and as of this writing, he remains inactive.

