WWE News: Big Show on the road to recovery

Less than a month after hip surgery, The World's Largest Athlete is up and moving again.

The long road to recovery is underway for Big Show

WWE superstar The Big Show has continued to keep fans in the loop regarding his recovery from hip surgery. In his latest social media update, the "World's Largest Athlete" commented on completing his first one-mile walk, just 27 days after the complex surgery.

It is easy to make fun of his many face and heel turns, but anyone who doesn't believe that The Big Show is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer simply does not know what they are talking about.

The Big Show burst onto the wrestling scene as The Giant in 1996, billed by WCW as the son of Andre the Giant. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in his very first match. The turns came early for Show, as he joined the nWo before leaving soon after.

He arrived in the then-WWF in 1999 as the hired gun of Vince McMahon and has since won everything there is to win the promotion. His career has begun to wind down over recent years, as two decades in the business began to take its toll.

Big Show has been off the WWE television since his cage match loss to Braun Strowman on September 4 when the "Monster Among Men" took him out with a powerslam through the wall of the cage. It was later revealed that Show was going to undergo hip surgery at the end of that month.

The complex surgery was a success, and the long road to recovery now begins for The World's Largest Athlete. In the video below Big Show reveals that he has just completed his first mile of walking, a big milestone to say the least.

He has posted a number of social media updates since the surgery as he continues to train for a big return to the ring. Big Show is likely to return in 2018.

If and when Big Show returns, it is clear that his days as a major part of the main roster are coming to an end. He has done a lot to get Braun Strowman over in 2017, and putting over new stars must be his new role for the foreseeable future.

That Hall of Fame induction is also a case of 'when' and not 'if'.

Despite the negative press he may get, Big Show is a genuine professional wrestling legend. The man has been a cornerstone of WWE for almost two decades, redefining the game for big men in wrestling. It is great to see the icon on the road to recovery.

