WWE News: Big Show on mentoring Nia Jax and the women's division thriving

by Rohit Nath News 24 Aug 2017, 19:22 IST

Big Show has been happy taking a mentorship role in 2017

What's the story?

In an interview with Still Real To Us, Big Show spoke about several things, such as his role in WWE in 2017, Sasha Banks & Nia Jax, the rise of women's wrestling in WWE and more.

In case you didn't know...

Big Show has taken a back seat in terms of being an onscreen presence in the past few years. 2016 hardly saw any appearances of his on TV, while 2017 did see him have more appearances where he put over superstars such as Braun Strowman.

Most recently, he feuded with Big Cass, who he faced at SummerSlam in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

Big Show was in full praise of Sasha Banks and Nia Jax' recent match on the RAW before SummerSlam and revealed that he has been trying to help out Nia Jax:

“It is a testament to Sasha’s ability and a testament to Nia Jax as well. I’ve been trying to help Nia a little bit on the side. I want to make her understand what the business is about and what her role in it is. Those two on RAW put on one heck of an amazing competition. For me, at 45 years old and being a 23-year veteran, I got lost in the match. I got to be a fan while watching it. I was hollering up and down in the gorilla position. Seeing all those counters…it was such a great and competitive well-done match. It was a tribute to those two athletes and also for the WWE on how they move forward and expand that division. With the ‘Mae Young Classic’ and tournaments like that…it’s just amazing with how the women’s division is changing”

Big Show is thrilled about the fact that the women are now stepping up their game and making their presence increasingly felt. He said:

“I gotta tell the guys in the locker room to step up their game! You want some TV time? Y’all better start earning it because them girls are taking it,”

It's good to see that Big Show is in full support of the women of WWE and also helping out talent such as Nia Jax grow. It's clear that Nia Jax is a future Women's Champion. She's shown signs of improvement tremendously throughout the months since she's been called up to the main roster. The only problem is that more often than not, she's been underutilized a lot.

Perhaps her three best matches to date in WWE are: her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: London(December 2015), the Women's Gauntlet match(June 2017) and her #1 contenders match against Sasha Banks(August 2017).

What's next?

Big Show will continue his mentoring role while he's a signed performer in WWE and even after his time is done, it wouldn't be surprising to see him adopt a backstage role of some kind, whether it's a road agent, a trainer in the Performance Center, or anything else.

Author's Take

One of the best things about Big Show is how giving and selfless he is towards younger talent. He's one of the most well-respected veterans backstage and has never hesitated in putting superstars over, despite being underutilized creatively several times himself.

It looks like the current phase of his career is all about giving back, and he is doing that and more. It's nice to hear his take on the progress of the women's division in WWE.

