WWE News: Big Show picks out WWE's next breakout stars

Do you agree with The Big Show's assessment?

Big Show's pick may surprise some of you

What's the story?

The Big Show has had a career in WWE that others can only dream of, spanning numerous years. He was part of The Steve Austin Show, where he picked WWE's breakout stars.

The Big Show's first choice was Elias and his second was Charlotte Flair. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcript.

In case you didn't know...

The Big Show has been a part of WWE since 1999 where he has held numerous championships through his illustrious career. As recently as last year, he was putting on great matches against superstars like Braun Strowman.

Recently, he's out with an injury but is expected to return for yet another run in the future. He was a part of RAW this week, where he came out with athletes from the Special Olympics. It was a grand and heartwarming gesture, that the WWE Universe loved.

The heart of the matter

The Big Show minced no words when he sang Elias' praises;

I think Elias has a lot of good things in the future ahead of him. He's a good kid and he's a hard worker. They always say, 'he's got a hell of a body on him.' He [has] done a lot of things right. They built him along the way. They haven't had him beat a lot of people. He [has] earned his wins. He [has] done his losses.

He also had much praise for Charlotte Flair:

Have you seen the matches that Charlotte [has] been having and the stuff that she's doing? I mean, thank God I'm not following her right now. She is just laying it down. Talk about a complete change from when I knew her in her teens and when she was in college.

What's next?

I wait impatiently for Big Show's eventual return to WWE. As for Elias and Charlotte Flair, I'm sure they'll both continue to make waves. Like The Big Show said, they're both tremendously gifted athletes.

Whom would you pick as your breakthrough WWE superstars?

