WWE News: Big Show refuses to back down even after a supposedly broken hand

What happened in the aftermath of the attack from The Club?

by Riju Dasgupta News 15 Aug 2017, 11:12 IST

Looks like The Big Show is still pumped about his big SummerSlam 2017 match, this weekend

What's the story?

Following an attack from Anderson and Gallows, who aligned themselves with Big Cass, in a puzzling segment from Raw, physicians determined that Big Show's hand appeared to be broken.

Big Show would not be deterred, quickly refusing the medical examiners and maintained he was ready for his match against Big Cass at SummerSlam 2017.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass and Big Show were supposed to be part of a big match at SummerSlam 2017, with Enzo Amore hanging above them inside a shark cage. This week, the two men almost came face to face, before The Club came to Big Cass's rescue.

Together, they orchestrated an attack that raised the question of whether Big Shows right hand was broken or not. This is the same hand he uses to strike the KO punch. Big Show refused all assistance from medical examiners and declared himself fit for the big match.

The heart of the matter

When Enzo Amore suggested to The Big Show that he sit out of his big match at SummerSlam, the giant stopped him in his tracks immediately and said the following words:

I've fought bigger and been hurt worse. There's no way in hell I'm missing SummerSlam.

When Enzo tried to persuade Big Show to see the bigger picture, The Big Show sneered in his face and told him not to forget that he was, 'The Big Show'! Bold words from a true giant.

What's next?

It looks like the match is official once again. Big Show will battle Big Cass at SummerSlam this weekend, possibly without being able to use his knockout fist.

Author's take

This is a puzzling angle for a match I really don't care about. Why are Anderson and Gallows aligned with Big Cass again? Why is Enzo in a shark cage really?

This is a filler match and could have happened on Raw. It would probably distract from the major matches at SummerSlam.