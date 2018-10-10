WWE News: Here's How Big Show Made Major History On SmackDown Live

Big Show returned to WWE and SmackDown Live and faced Randy Orton

What's the story?

The Big Show will go down in history as one of the greats of his era, and will most likely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when he retires.

'Show returned to WWE television after almost a year out of our TV screens, when he came back to SmackDown Live this week, in turn making major history on the show!

In case you didn't know...

Big Show has not been on WWE television - apart from him inducting Mark Henry into the Hall of Fame earlier this year - for over a year. He did make a few appearances for special causes in the interim.

He was written off television in September last year in a match with Braun Strowman, as he had to have surgery on his hip.

There were rumours of his retirement, but Show squashed those rumours earlier this year, and showed a lean and fit looking Show.

The heart of the matter

On this past week's SmackDown Live, he made his return to WWE television as he took on Randy Orton in the WWE World Cup qualifying match. Show lost the match against Orton, but made history as he became the first and only WWE Superstar to wrestle on the first show of SmackDown as well as the 999th episode of SmackDown Live.

He also one of three Superstars to have competed in 1999 and 2018 on SmackDown Live, with the other two being Kane and Jeff Hardy.

What's next?

Next week's SmackDown Live will be the 1000th episode of the show and will see the return of another WWE legend, Rey Mysterio. WWE haven't announced if Big Show will be there but having been a significant part of the Blue brand, we are quite sure the big man will be there.