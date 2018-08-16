WWE News: Big Show reveals possible date for in-ring comeback on RAW

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 945 // 16 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Big Show (right) seems primed to make an in-ring return to WWE RAW

What’s the story?

As reported by ESPN, WWE legend Big Show is seemingly ready to make an in-ring return.

Addressing his imminent in-ring comeback to the WWE, Big Show asserted that he could possibly return on the Monday Night RAW episode after this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV. Besides, “The World’s Largest Athlete” also expounded upon getting cleared for his return.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Show, whose real name is Paul Wight, made his professional wrestling debut way back in 1994.

The big man is regarded by many as one of the most important characters in pro-wrestling history, particularly during the Attitude Era for the WWE.

Big Show initially performed for WCW as “The Giant”, before moving to the WWE and becoming a staple of the latter promotion’s roster.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Big Show was involved in a notable feud with Braun Strowman last year—one in which Big Show put Strowman over in a significant manner.

Big Show was subsequently written off the WWE’s storylines after being sent crashing through the wall of the steel cage by Strowman.

He’s been off WWE TV programming since September of last year and was rumored to be returning earlier this year. Nevertheless, Big Show suffered a few complications from his hip replacement surgery—with the surgery being the primary reason behind him taking a hiatus from in-ring competition.

He then suffered yet another injury before WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble PPV which took place in April of this year. Regardless, Big Show spoke to ESPN; revealing that he’s now ready to make an in-ring return—

"Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I will be back in the ring."

"That's the main goal. I'm actually going to try and get cleared Sunday, by (WWE's) doctors; moving around the ring a little bit. I could be back as soon as the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam; if they have something for me.”

Furthermore, Big Show explained that while he’s ready to wrestle and perform again, the WWE creative team may not have plans for him in the immediate future.

What’s next?

The WWE is set to put forth one of its “Big 4” pay-per-views, on Sunday, August 19th—when SummerSlam takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans can expect Big Show to return to WWE television programming sooner rather than later after the aforementioned SummerSlam PPV concludes.

Who would you like to see Big Show feud with upon his return? Sound off in the comments!