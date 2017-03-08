WWE News: Big Show reveals when his WWE contract expires

Is Big Show's career coming to an end?

Show has been on fire since returning

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling News, The Big Show has revealed that his full-time WWE contract expires in February 2018. The former WWE Champion's future has been the subject of speculation for months now, meanwhile, Show has chosen to prepare for his rumoured WrestleMania 33 bout against Shaq.

In case you didn't know...

It seems as if The Big Show was fully aware of his situation before now, as he previously spoke about retirement alongside Steve Austin during the live Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Yahoo Sports, the veteran had the following to say about the issue.

“I know I’m done February 2018. That’s when my contract ends as a full-time, live event guy. We’ll see what happens after that, whether I roll into an ambassador role or what WWE has for me.”

The Big Show went on to talk about how he has been extremely blessed throughout his career and that there's a whole host of great new athletic talent waiting to burst into the main event picture.

What's next?

The main focus for The Big Show right now will be WrestleMania 33, with his supposed match against basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal still very much up in the air. It seems likely that when his contract does run out that WWE will give him one final match at WrestleMania 34, but if that doesn't happen then this year's edition in Orlando could be the legend's final big match with the company.

Sportskeeda's take

It's a shame to hear Big Show talking about retirement, especially considering how much better he's looked in the ring following his weight loss. His match against Braun Strowman was particularly impressive, and if the Shaq bout falls through we wouldn't mind seeing Braun vs Show one more time on the grandest stage of them all.

In terms of his career, there's no doubt in anyone's mind that Show is an absolute legend, and he deserves to be treated as such by the company once he rides off into the sunset.

